Authorities offering reward for information after man discovered dead in Crittenden County

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas authorities are offering up to $2,000 in reward money in connection to a recent homicide in Crittenden County.

According the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, a body was discovered on Mounds Road on January 31. An autopsy identified the man as Justus One Smith, 32, of West Memphis.

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444. Anyone who submits information that leads to an arrest will be eligible to receive up to $2,000 in reward money.