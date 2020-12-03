Authorities: Jason Autry arrested in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the men involved in the Holly Bobo case was arrested early Thursday morning in Benton County.

Jason Autry was discovered by Benton County Sheriff’s deputies lying in a field off of Interstate 40 near the Decatur County line, WKRN reported. When deputies approached him, Autry reportedly took off running, but was quickly apprehended.

According to authorities, Autry had meth, weapons and other items on him at the time.

Autry was released from prison in September after being sentenced to eight years for his involvement in the 2011 kindapping, rape and murder of Bobo. Her remains were found in Decatur County, and the coroner said she’d been shot in the back of the head.

Autry and two other men were charged with her murder. Zach Adams and his brother Dylan were sentenced to prison in 2017.