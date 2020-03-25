Authorities investigating homicide in Crittenden County

WASHINGTON — In a move to help those with student loans amid the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Department of Education will halt all collection and wage garnishments for a 60 day period which began on March 13.

"These are difficult times for many Americans, and we don't want to do anything that will make it harder for them to make ends meet or create additional stress," said Secretary Betsy DeVos. "Americans counting on their tax refund or Social Security check to make ends meet during this national emergency should receive those funds, and our actions today will make sure they do."