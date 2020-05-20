Authorities investigating Holly Springs church fire as arson

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A church in Holly Springs was destroyed early Wednesday morning after it caught fire and now investigators are looking at arson as the cause.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told the fire started around 2 a.m. at the First Pentecostal Church in Holly Springs which is on State Highway 178. When first responders arrived, the building was fully engulfed.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they found evidence to suggest someone intentionally set the blaze, but wouldn’t go into detail.

The pastor of the church is out of town, but has been notified about the fire. The church has not been holding services at the location because of the coronavirus.

Local, state and federal agents will all be involved in the investigation.

If you know anything, call (662) 521-1311.