Authorities identify man discovered dead off I-40 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the person found dead in a wooded area off I-40 as a missing 82-year-old man.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Max Kemp of Fayette County was reported missing on May 18.

The following day, authorities were searching near Exit 24-25 along I-40 in Arlington when they discovered his body in a wooded area. His vehicle was found in the side of I-40.

An autopsy will be done to determine how Kemp died, the sheriff’s office said. No foul play is suspected.