Authorities identify body found inside vehicle in Coahoma County

COAHOMA CO., Miss. — Mississippi authorities have identified a body found inside of a vehicle in a Coahoma County field.

Deputies discovered the body on Sunday, January 31, in a field off of Friars Point Road near Highway 1. Officials say that body was sent to the crime lab in Jackson, Mississippi, to confirm the identity and determine cause of death.

Officials have now identified the body as Joe Giles, who officials say was reported missing on September 16, 2020. The vehicle Giles was found in was registered to him.

Mississippi officials say the report from the state crime lab suggests there is no evidence of foul play.