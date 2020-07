CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Crockett County are searching for an inmate who escaped and reportedly stole a truck.

In a social media post Monday, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said Gerald “Pete” Samples, a trustee at the jail, had left and is believed to be in possession of a 2008 F-150.

If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling (731) 696-2104.