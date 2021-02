MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued an alert for a woman who was reported missing back in December.

According to police, Chastity Chairs, 34, left her home in the 800 block of Inez Street on December 29, 2020, to go to the store and did not return.

She was described as being 5’3″, 213 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, call police.