Authorities: 43 homicides recorded in Memphis last month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are reporting July as one of the deadliest months in the city’s history.

The Memphis Police Association said the city set a record with 43 homicides last month. The previous record was 29.

Director Mike Rallings said the July 4th weekend was one of the most violent during the entire months with four people being killed that weekend.

This time last year, Memphis had about 102 murders. This year we already have more than 150.