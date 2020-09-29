Authorities: 15-year-old boy, woman injured in Batesville shooting

BATESVILLE, Miss. — A 15-year-old child and a woman are recovering after a shooting overnight in Mississippi.

First reponders were called to Fisher Street in Batesville around 11 p.m. Monday and found the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The woman had been shot multiple times.

Both victims were rushed to the Regional Medical Center where they are said to be in stable condition. They have not been identified at this time.

Batesville Deputy Chief Kerry Pittman said his department is still investigating what led up to the shooting. He told WREG that when officers arrived on the scene they found a group fighting, but it’s unclear if that began as a result of the shooting or prior to it.

They do not have any suspects, but confirmed they have a lead.

He encouraged any with information to come forward.