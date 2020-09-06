Authentic upsets Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby

(CNN) — Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, with favored Tiz the Law coming in second.
Authentic, an 8-1 favorite to win the Derby, was trained by Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah and Justify, the last two thoroughbreds to win the Triple Crown of horse racing.
In June, Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes, the first leg of the Triple Crown.
Traditionally, the race has been held on the first Saturday of May, but the coronavirus pandemic forced race organizers to postpone the contest and bar spectators from the grandstands.
