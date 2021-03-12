Attorneys: Massive amounts of documents in Robinson case a ‘tremendous problem’

Sen. Katrina Robinson responds to charges against her in July 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Embattled Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson appeared before a federal judge with attorneys Friday. She’s accused of stealing more than $600,000 in federal grant money after she started The Healthcare Institute, a certfied nursing school, back in 2015.

The government said that money was supposed to be spent on the school, but instead was spent on clothes, Grizzlies tickets, trips and even paying for her wedding and then divorce.

WREG was not allowed to record what went on, but the hearing was all about preparing for the upcoming September trial. One of the biggest issues is the tens of thousands of documents involved.

Documents like applications and receipts.

The defense told the judge the documents they had received so far were, “Jumbled at a minimum” a “tremendous problem” and “incomplete.”

Prosecutors explained they communicated with Robinson’s attorneys about a cataloging process and the judge said to provide the needed documents as they were processed.

The judge made it clear she did not want a lag in information to delay the scheduled September 13th trial.

In their most recent statement to WREG, Robinson’s attorney’s told us she maintains her innocence.

The next court date is set for May 14.

Robinson and two other women are also facing separate fraud charges involving the school and a student’s tuition.