Attorney General William Barr to give update on Operation Legend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorney General William Barr will be in Memphis Wednesday to talk about a federal crackdown on violent crime as part of Operation Legend.

This comes as Memphis records at least 220 murders this year so far – a 50% increase over last year. The Department of Justice has gotten involved, telling the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals and other federal agents to work with local law enforcement on a crackdown.

More than 5,000 people have been arrested nationally in the operation and more than 2,000 guns have been seized. Locally, 51 people have been charged with felonies. Thirty of those have been for narcotics and 14 for gun charges.

Barr will be meeting with Memphis police Wednesday afternoon.