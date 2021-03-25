Attorney for Edmund Ford Jr. responds to ethic violations allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attorney for Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. said the recent allegations against his client are all the result of a beef with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

WREG Investigator Jessica Gertler tracked down a three-page letter Ford’s attorney sent Shelby County Commission Chairman Eddie Jones. Attorney Allan Wade said in his opinion Harris doesn’t want Ford to be the chairman of the budget committee.

All of this comes as a special prosecutor looks into allegations that Ford may have violated the county charter and ethics rules. The accusations stem from a $450,000 grant that went to a local non profit and whether Ford’s business benefited improperly as a result.

WREG received the following message from the Mayor’s Office regarding the response:

“Mayor Harris has never had any conversations nor has he met with the special counsel hired to investigate an alleged quid pro quo against Commissioner Ford. Furthermore, Mayor Harris was not involved in any way in the decision to hire the special counsel. These are only allegations and everyone, including Mr. Ford, is entitled to the presumption of innocence. The Mayor plans to stay mission-focused on the work ahead, which includes advancing a series of ethical reforms that were already in the works, but that now seem even more urgent.”