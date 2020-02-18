Attempted murder suspect from Memphis arrested in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of robbery and attempted murder in Memphis was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Isadore McKnight was taken into custody by the North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

He was taken into custody without further incident and investigators found a handgun while arresting him.

McKnight is accused of robbing and shooting a man on Blakewood Place near Frank Circle on February 7.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task force were able to track him down to a location in Fort Worth.

McKnight is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee but it is not clear when he will be moved across state lines.