Attempted carjacking, shooting at Nutbush gas station caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cameras were rolling at the Grizzly Mart gas station at National and Macon last Thursday when someone tried to carjack a customer at one of the pumps. Police are hoping the video helps them find the person responsible.

A man was sitting in his truck when he says a guy in a blue and black jacket pointed a gun at him and told him to get out or he’d shoot. Instead, the driver took off and the gunman opened fire into his vehicle.

As the man pulled away, the gunman pointed his weapon at him again. He wasn’t hurt during the shooting, police said found a shell casing on his floor board.

One man who saw the video told WREG’s Melissa Moon it serves as a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.

“You always got to watch especially that late at night. I tell my family if you are out all alone, always watch your back. Don’t ever be on your phone or preoccupied. Look around.”

Others in the neighborhood said this shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“We got to do better, that’s all I can say.”

The victim in this case went back to the gas station to call police. As for the suspect, he was seen leaving in a black sedan.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.