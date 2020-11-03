Attempted carjacking at Southaven shopping center ends in wreck, charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Southaven, Mississippi said they stopped an attempted carjacking in progress at a shopping center that ended in the suspects injured in a car accident Tuesday.
Officers pulled up to 6811 Southcrest Parkway, just south of Goodman Road, as two male suspects in a stolen vehicle were trying to carjack a female victim, Southaven Police said.
The suspects drove south on Airways, until they were involved in a wreck at Church Road.
Police said both suspects are being charged with attempted car jacking, felony fleeing, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police did not identify them.
