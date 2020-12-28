AT&T wireless customers have trouble reaching Collierville Police

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — AT&T wireless customers had trouble reaching the Collierville Police Department due to the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville.

In a post made Monday, police said emergency callers were being rerouted to Memphis 911 instead of to Collierville Police. In addition, non-emergency calls to (901) 853-3207 were also going through intermittently from AT&T wireless phones.

At 1:45 p.m., officials said the issue appears to have been resolved by AT&T, but just in case you have a problem, here’s what you need to do. If you have an emergency and you get sent to Memphis 911, stay on the line. They will transfer you back to Collierville 911.

For non-emergencies, you can also try calling either (901) 853-8327, (901) 853-7576 or (901) 853-9607.

Officials encouraged everyone to keep these numbers on hand just in case you need them.