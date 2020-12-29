AT&T, city says they are monitoring critical facilities after Nashville blast affects service in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Nashville cleans up after a Christmas Day blast rocked the capital city’s downtown, many wonder whether a nearby AT&T building may have been a target for Anthony Quinn Warner.

Metro Nashville Police and the FBI have not said if they believe the AT&T building where the RV Warner is believed to have been driving was his intended target, but they are investigating.

WREG asked about security surrounding AT&T locations in Memphis.

A statement from a company spokesperson said, “We will continue to prioritize the security of all our facilities that serve customers across the nation.” The company also said the majority of services have been restored to Nashville, but recovery work is still underway.

Locally, at least some services in Collierville were affected. The police department said those with AT&T had their calls routed to the Memphis 911 call center. As of Monday afternoon, the issue appeared to have been fixed.

As for overall city security, a spokesperson with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the officers of the police and fire departments are highly trained and ready for any potential situations.

The police department said, “We are aware and monitoring just as all law enforcement agencies or across the nation are. Any time there’s an event like this, law enforcement goes on heightened level of alert. Additionally we encourage anyone with information relative to this incident or any other planned incident to contact the proper authorities. If you see something you must say something. Your actions could help prevent a criminal act and save a life.”

The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a statement that the agency is monitoring the impacts of Friday’s bombing.

“CISA remains in close communication with its partners in the region as we continue to assess the impact Friday’s events have had on communications and other critical infrastructure, and support the ongoing recovery efforts. Throughout the year, we regularly share information with government and industry on threats and mitigation measures, including resources on identifying and countering IEDs and work with them to improve the resilience of their infrastructure.”