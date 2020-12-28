AT&T aims to fully restore service Sunday night

AT&T says it’s making progress in its round-the-clock efforts to restore service cut off by the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville.

The company suffered widespread outages in Tennessee and other states after a bomb in a recreational vehicle exploded near one of its facilities in downtown Nashville.

CEO Jeff McElfresh said in a statement that 96% of its wireless service has been restored, along with 60% of AT&T’s business services and 86% of the company’s consumer broadband and entertainment services. He says the company’s goal is to restore all service by late Sunday.

The facility in question was significantly damaged by the blast and then incurred fire and water damage that took out a number of backup power generators. Service was disrupted across parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama.

Authorities say they believe the man responsible for planting the bomb in the vehicle died in the blast. He was identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner.