ATF investigating possible shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating a possible shooting in North Memphis.

An ATF spokesperson confirmed they are on the scene of a possible shooting but did not provide specific details.

The ATF sent the following statement to WREG:

ATF Memphis is on the scene of a potential incident involving shots fired. Details of this situation, to include the nature of the incident, officers involvement and any injuries directly or indirectly related, are being determined at this time. Since this is a very fluid situation, public safety is our priority and the details/timeline of events continue to be obtained with this incident.

Sources say Memphis Police officers and other agencies are on the scene at North Dunlap near Mosby.

This is a developing story. WREG is currently working to gather more information from the scene.