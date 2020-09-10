At least two people rushed to hospital after car found riddled with bullets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Orange Mound.
At least two shooting victims were found in just a matter of minutes along Airways Boulevard.
Our photographer spotted a car full of bullet holes at a gas station near Lamar and officers were seen searching for evidence just a few blocks away at Park Avenue.
There’s no word yet on the condition of the victms.
- US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid
- Officials: Barricaded man killed after ‘armed confrontation’ with SCSO deputies in Fayette County
- Brothers arrested after child, 70-year-old woman injured in drive-by shooting
- Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68
- Tiger reportedly spotted in Knoxville, Tennessee