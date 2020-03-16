MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child and two adults are in critical condition after a shooting in the Nutbush area on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirmed three people were shot at a home on Rockwood Avenue near Jackson Avenue just after 6:15 p.m.

At 6:18 pm, officers responded to a Shooting at 3388 Rockwood Ave.



Prelim info – officers located Three (3) victims with gunshots wounds, (2) victims are adults, and the (3rd) victim is a juvenile.

All three are listed as critical. The suspect is known to the victims. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 16, 2020

Two of the victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center and the other was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

On Twitter, police said that the victims and the shooting suspect knew each other but is not clear if charges have been filed at this time