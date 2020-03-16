1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus-related closings and delays Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South

At least one child hurt in Nutbush double shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child and two adults are in critical condition after a shooting in the Nutbush area on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirmed three people were shot at a home on Rockwood Avenue near Jackson Avenue just after 6:15 p.m.

Two of the victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center and the other was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

On Twitter, police said that the victims and the shooting suspect knew each other but is not clear if charges have been filed at this time

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News