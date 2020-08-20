At least four separate shootings overnight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to at least four different shootings overnight in Memphis.

The first happened at Kansas and Silverage around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a Dodge Challenger riddle with bullets had struck a pole. Another injured driver was located down the road. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Less than two hours later, officers were called to another shooting in the 800 block of Kerr Avenue. Two victims were shot at this location and both were listed as being in critical condition.

Another individual was injured in the 4800 block of South Third around midnight.

Then at the beginning of Daybreak another shooting call came in from an Exxon gas station along Elvis Presley. There was also a victim at the gas station shooting, but that individual was not transported to the hospital.

If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.