At least five hurt, one dead in separate shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say at least five people were shot and one man killed in a violent start to the weekend Saturday.

Several suspected shooters remained on the run by Saturday night. Police have released little information on any of the cases, and no arrests have been reported in any of the shootings.

The violence has people rattled.

“I don’t think it’s safe to raise a kid here,” said former Memphis resident Moresia Sanders. “Yeah, it’s violence everywhere but not like Memphis.”

Sanders said she was born and raised in Memphis, but she says a month ago, she decided to move her family away after she noticed an increase in crime.

And Saturday’s crime spree doesn’t encourage her to move back.

Police said the four incidents, which spanned downtown, South Memphis, Highland Heights, Cordova and Whitehaven, were separate.

“They doing it on the expressways. They doing it at the stores. They’re catching you come out of work on the side of buildings. The car washes. The grocery stores is not even safe,” Sanders said.

It started in the early morning hours, when a man was found shot on Peabody Place downtown. An investigation found the shooting happened several blocks south of that location. The victim was upgraded to non-critical.

On East Olive Avenue, police say they found a man shot to death around 11 a.m. A man was detained but police have not said whether or not he will face charges.

At Given and Holmes, another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot. Police say the man they believe is responsible was last seen driving a maroon SUV.

On Beaver Trail, yet another man was found fighting for his life after a shooting. Officials say he knows is shooter and the suspect is described as a being six feet tall, medium build with several tattoos and a low haircut. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts.

And a woman is in the hospital after being shot at the Graceland Farm Apartments off East Raines Road around 5:30. MPD says her shooter possibly got away in a red Dodge Dart.

Finally, around 9:15, MPD repoted that a man was in critical condition after a shooting at West Raines and Weaver in the Westwood area.

“This city right here, it’s just built on hate. So what do you expect from a city like that?” Sanders said.

If you know anything, please Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.