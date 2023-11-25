NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for some, but for others, it could be the most dangerous due to an uptick in drug overdoses during the holidays. However, an innovative tool could be used to combat the problem.

Verifique detection kits, which are sold over-the-counter at select Walgreens and Rite Aid stores, detect cannabis, cocaine, or fentanyl within 30 seconds.

“For the first time in the history of mankind, people are actually able to test at their homes substances and not have to take it to a lab, so that’s very, very important,” Matthew Hornor, CEO and executive chairman of Verifique, said. “It is truly a disruptive revolutionary technology that is available for the first time.”

While Verifique kits were originally launched to enable parents and teachers to test for cannabis and protect children following the legalization of the substance in some states, the detection kit could be used as a harm reduction tool aimed at minimizing the negative consequences of drug use.

“I think ours comes into the market at a time when people aren’t only interested in detecting things around them on their person, but also at a very scary time with fentanyl floating to the markets and people not knowing if they’re going to touch something if it’s going to have a harmful effect on their body,” Hornor explained.

“We’re not trying to be an enabler of drug use, per se,” he added. “That being said, we want people to be as safe as possible when they come across something that they’re not sure what it is.”

That is especially important over the holidays when the drug overdose rate is 22% higher compared to the rest of the year, according to a study by Axial Healthcare.

Nashville isn’t immune to the uptick in overdoses during the holidays. According to the Metro Public Health Department, the fourth quarter of 2022 saw the highest number of overdoses, which was 216.

“People coming home for the holidays, they’re going to be going out, and oftentimes you’re around a situation where you don’t know what you’re consuming, or you’re around a situation where there’s peer pressure for the younger generation, and really to not know what’s going on is an issue, I think,” Hornor said.

Verifique detection kits can be purchased for $19.99 for a pack of two at select Walgreens and Rite Aid stores.

