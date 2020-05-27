Breaking News
WATCH: George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

Southaven grocery warehouse looking for new workers

News
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content provided by Associated Wholesale Grocers

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Associated Wholesale Grocers is looking to hire 2nd shift order selectors for its warehouse and shipping operation in Southaven. You can earn up to $31 an hour with incentives plus benefits. AWG is also offering a $2,000 new hire retention bonus.

As an order selector, you’ll be working in our warehouse facility, filling individual store orders in a safe and efficient manner. AWG believes in promoting from within, so there will be opportunities for personal and career growth going forward.

Job requirements:

  • Can do attitude
  • Repetitive lifting – 50 lbs or more
  • Reliable transportations
  • Experience desired but not necessary
  • Available to work Sundays and holidays
  • 1pm Start Time
    Sunday 11am

Click here to apply now!

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News