Southaven grocery warehouse looking for new workers

Sponsored Content provided by Associated Wholesale Grocers
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Associated Wholesale Grocers is looking to hire 2nd shift order selectors for its warehouse and shipping operation in Southaven. You can earn up to $31 an hour with incentives plus benefits. AWG is also offering a $2,000 new hire retention bonus.
As an order selector, you’ll be working in our warehouse facility, filling individual store orders in a safe and efficient manner. AWG believes in promoting from within, so there will be opportunities for personal and career growth going forward.
Job requirements:
- Can do attitude
- Repetitive lifting – 50 lbs or more
- Reliable transportations
- Experience desired but not necessary
- Available to work Sundays and holidays
- 1pm Start Time
Sunday 11am