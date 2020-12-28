Assisted living facility resident dead after overnight fire in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A resident at an assisted living facility in Germantown died early Monday morning following a fire.

According to an official statement from the facility, staff members at The Village at Germantown responded to an apartment fire in the independent living building Sunday evening. One of the staffers doused the fire while the other located the 82-year-old female resident and took her to a waiting ambulance.

She was taken to the Regional Medical Center where she died early Monday morning. She has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials said the fire was contained to the one apartment unit, but several nearby residents had to be moved due to smoke and water damage.

The facility said it’s working to make necessary repairs.