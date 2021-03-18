Asian Americans grieve in wake of Atlanta attacks as suspect heads before a judge

ATLANTA, Ga. — Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a gunman was charged with attacking three Atlanta-area massage parlors and killing eight people, most of them Asian women.
Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear and hopelessness. Many were outraged that the suspect was not immediately charged with hate crimes.
Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, the first Korean-American woman elected to Congress, released a statement saying, “I’m horrified by the gun violence that took 8 precious lives, including 6 Asian women. My heart is breaking for the victims and their families going through a trauma no one should. Amid a spike in anti-Asian violence, we demand a full investigation and justice.”
“Racially motivated violence must be called out for exactly what it is and we must stop making excuses for it,” she added.
Authorities say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long told police the attack was not racially motivated. He claimed that he targeted the spas because of a “sex addiction.” They said Wednesday that he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.
Long is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday, CBS 46 reported. Multiple reports from Altanta suggest police have not ruled out hate as a motive for the shootings.
Six of the seven slain women were identified as Asian.