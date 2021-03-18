Asian Americans grieve in wake of Atlanta attacks as suspect heads before a judge

After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Young’s Asian Massage Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Asian Americans, already worn down by a year of racist attacks fueled by the pandemic, are reeling but trying to find a path forward in the wake of the horrific shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses that left eight people dead, most of them Asian women. (Curtis Compton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA, Ga. — Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a gunman was charged with attacking three Atlanta-area massage parlors and killing eight people, most of them Asian women.

Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear and hopelessness. Many were outraged that the suspect was not immediately charged with hate crimes.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, the first Korean-American woman elected to Congress, released a statement saying, “I’m horrified by the gun violence that took 8 precious lives, including 6 Asian women. My heart is breaking for the victims and their families going through a trauma no one should. Amid a spike in anti-Asian violence, we demand a full investigation and justice.”

“Racially motivated violence must be called out for exactly what it is and we must stop making excuses for it,” she added.

I’m horrified by the gun violence that took 8 precious lives, including 6 Asian women. My heart is breaking for the victims and their families going through a trauma no one should. Amid a spike in anti-Asian violence, we demand a full investigation and justice. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/XmtHBsLi1J — Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (@RepStricklandWA) March 17, 2021

I’m angry. This is terrorism. This is a hate crime. Stop killing us. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/rZghXp4nOQ — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) March 17, 2021

This is sooo heartbreaking…praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! ❤️#StopAsianHate #NOW https://t.co/Xm4ojbJALw — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2021

Authorities say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long told police the attack was not racially motivated. He claimed that he targeted the spas because of a “sex addiction.” They said Wednesday that he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.

Long is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday, CBS 46 reported. Multiple reports from Altanta suggest police have not ruled out hate as a motive for the shootings.

Six of the seven slain women were identified as Asian.