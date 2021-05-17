Ascent Buildings to establish headquarters in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A steel building manufacturer is expected to invest more than $10 million in Sumner County and create approximately 120 jobs over the next two years, according to Tennessee’s governor.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday morning that Ascent Buildings, LLC. will establish its headquarters and manufacturing operations in the Portland area of the county.

The company, which was founded last year, bills itself as a full-service, pre-engineered steel building manufacturer that specializes in manufacturing structural systems, roof systems, wall panels and additional architectural and commercial grade products.

“Tennessee’s thriving advanced manufacturing sector is fueled by companies like Ascent Buildings, and we are proud that this newly-formed company is establishing operations in our state,” Gov. Lee said in a statement. “Ascent Buildings will benefit from Tennessee’s highly-skilled workforce and central location, and I wish the company a long and successful partnership with Tennessee.”

“After many months of planning and preparation, we are excited to start producing steel buildings at our Portland, Tennessee facility,” Kimball Wells, the president of Ascent Buildings added. “We are proud to revitalize a long-standing plant in the Portland area and offer new and exciting job opportunities within this outstanding community. Our goal is to create and maintain an excellent workplace environment with a customer focused approach to our business driven by quality and service.”

Ascent Buildings will host a job fair on Wednesday, June 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 214 Fountainhead Road in Portland. Positions range from plant positions such as welders, fitters, machine operators and material handlers to maintenance and management positions.