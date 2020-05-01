As weather warms, Memphis officials urging public to follow social distancing guidelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the weather gets warmer this weekend, there’s concern people suffering from coronavirus cabin fever will all head outside.

Memphis city leaders stressed Friday the area is at a pivotal point in the battle against COVID-19.

And this weekend will be a huge test.

With parks being one of the few things open right now, the mayor stresses safety.

“Citizens using those city parks are required to adhere to social distancing requirements,” Mayor Jim Strickland said.

In an effort to reduce crowds, the city has shut down roadways in and around popular parks like Tom Lee Park, and barricades continue to block Overton Park.

Amenities at parks are blocked off, and basketball rims are removed. People can still visit, just not in crowds.

“We also have courtesy crews in all of our parks who are not issuing citations or anything,” Strickland said.

Instead, the crews will remind people to keep a safe distance. Memphis police said they will also be monitoring the parks.

City leaders said if you are out and about this weekend, and you see anyone violating the mayor’s executive order, like gathering in large crowds, to report it by calling 311.

WREG found last month that one out of every eight calls to 311 was related to large gatherings at parks across the city. Police and code enforcement had to respond and break it up.

City officials said you can also report violations and track them online.