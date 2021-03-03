As state opens vaccines to next group, Shelby County anticipating announcement soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County may soon be getting an announcement from the health department that would mean more people are eligible to get the Covid vaccine. For weeks, the shots have been limited based on age or occupation, but soon health could be a bigger factor.

The state plans to move on to the next eligibility phase on Monday which would expand access to pregnant women, people with high-risk health conditions and the parents and caregivers of high-risk children.

Shelby County could find out Wednesday if the local health department will expand access as well. Right now, the shots are reserved for teachers, childcare workers and those ages 65 and up.

Nearly 155,000 people in Shelby County have been vaccinated. That’s just under 12-percent of the population.

Local leaders are already ramping up the vaccination effort. Last week, more than 41,000 people got the shot and that pace could pick up to about 50,000 per week soon. The city expects to get larger shipments of the vaccine later this month and they hope to get about 700,000 vaccinated by August.