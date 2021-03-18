As MATA makes changes, bus riders say system isn’t working for them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the city of Memphis unveils plans for a new transit system, some residents are skeptical, claiming the current system doesn’t favor those who need it most.

Residents say they’ve waited hours for buses before being able to get a ride. Memphis Area Transit Authority acknowledges they’ve had problems, but claims they’re always trying to connect with the public.

Looking to improve the MATA system and public transit as a whole, the city of Memphis unveiled framework for it’s latest project: the Innovation Corridor, a bus system between Downtown and East Memphis that they say will “connect neighborhoods and improve local circulation.”

“People that rely on transit, people that want to use transit, and make sure that rider experience is as good as it can be,” said Iain Banks with Nelson/Nygaard Consulting.

If these changes come true, it might bring welcome change. But some residents we spoke with are frustrated with the way MATA currently functions.

Residents claim recent changes to the bus system have created more problems than improvements. We spoke with one Memphian who lost his job because of difficulties getting to work.

North Memphis resident Janice Mondie recently filed a formal Title 6 complaint.

“You’re killing a whole day waiting for transportation through MATA that’s not reliable and unpredictable,” Mondie said.

She says she waited three hours for a bus, and claims the bus system as it stands is discriminatory.

“You’ve got these services that catered to the affluent people, more of a white population who’s not riding MATA before the 95% of us that are black that need MATA,” she said.

In a phone conversation with WREG, MATA acknowledged to making service changes in November. They say around that time, the spike in COVID cases seen across the Mid-South also hit their staff, sometimes leading to shortages.

MATA said every change they make comes after public meetings, and they welcome public feedback. Officials we spoke with were unaware of Mondie’s complaint, but said it will be investigated.

It’s clear the city of Memphis is looking to make changes. Oone major theme of Thursday’s virtual event was connecting to the community.

“Making it available to all, in the fact that they can perhaps live with a transit basis as opposed to having to drive everywhere,” Banks said.

But as the next step of Memphis transit takes shape, some residents hope the city genuinely connects with those who need it most.

“They need to focus on those who really have a need. They need to be more open-minded,” Mondie said.

Get answers

For questions and feedback about the upcoming Memphis Innovation Corridor, residents can email this address: tellus@memphisinnovationcorridor.com

Here is MATA’s customer service page: https://www.matatransit.com/customer-service/