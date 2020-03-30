As layoffs grow, Tennessee program helping connect workers with jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Tennessee Department of Labor program aims to connect people in the hospitality industry with available jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

With restaurants closed, and some offering just take-out and delivery, those staffs are operating at the bare minimum.

“Restaurants have reduced their staff by 70%, whether they’ve furloughed them or laid them off,” said Rob Mortensen, president of Hospitality Tennessee, which represents restaurant owners as well as hotels and tourist attractions.

He’s been working with his partners in grocery and retail at his mobile office at the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“They are constantly selling, restocking, trying to ship product in and out of the state as fast as can. It’s a busy time,” said Roland Myers with the Tennessee Retail Association.

They’ve teamed up with the state Department of Labor to offer a way for employees out of work to apply for jobs in the industries that are slammed right now. Since launching the Tennessee Talent Exchange on Friday, organizers said they already processed 700 applications.

“We’ve seized on this opportunity and facilitating this transfer of Tennessee talent between industries,” said Rob Ikard with the Tennessee Grocers Association. “They can expect a fast response because there really is a ramped-up demand for talent.”

He said the available jobs are mostly stocking shelves in stores and contributing to the supply chain.

He didn’t give an average pay, except to say it’s an hourly rate. He did say some companies are offering bonuses.

To apply for the program, go to https://www.tn.gov/workforce/covid-19/jobs.html

If you are participating in this program, WREG wants to know how it’s going. Send reporter Stacy Jacobson an email at stacy.jacobson@wreg.com or message her on Facebook.