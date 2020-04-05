Artist uses talent to bring cheer to the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven artist is using her talent to bring cheer and positivity to the community while are people are staying home to stop the spread the novel coronavirus.

Jean Bakken has been creating just about anything out of balloons but she says the community doesn't know her as Jean.

"Miss B-loonie," Bakken said. "...Sometimes I can be looney and I like to make balloons."

She says when people began practicing social distancing, she had to be creative with her talent.

"All my regular balloon jobs disappeared," she said.

One day, she decided to try something different and created what she calls a 'son' bouquet, put it on her mailbox and posted a picture on her Facebook.

"Within five minutes, different people were messaging me, asking if I could do the same and put something in their mailboxes," Bakken said.

Bakken's handiwork can be see across neighborhoods in DeSoto County, bringing smiles to people who are now unable to see their parents and grandparents or even celebrate birthdays.

Friday, she delivered a 'sonshine' bouquet to a home in Olive Branch as a Sweet 16 Birthday surprise for Robin Pounds' niece.

"I think she'll love it," Pounds said. "Because she doesn't get to see her friends. She can't really have a birthday party due to circumstances and 16 is a big birthday."

Bakken says she's not making a ton of money but she says she can't put a price on creating smiles and memories.

"And that works! We just all have to be there for each other right now," Bakken said.