MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new tribute to the roots of Memphis music is on display outside the FedEx Forum as part of the city and county’s celebration of Black History Month.

The 24 round concrete bollards outside the FedEx Forum and Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum now feature art that honors those who created the legendary Memphis sound and help drive the new sound of today.

The designs include legends such as WC Handy, David Porter and Three 6 Mafia.

Memphs artists Mia Saine and Toonky Berry created the art.