Arsonist sought after fires cause thousands of dollars in damage to Memphis cell towers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a person responsible for setting fires to multiple cell phone towers in Memphis and causing more than $500,000 in damage.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Fire Department said fires are four different cell towers were found to be intentionally set.

Fires were set Dec. 5, 2019, at cell towers at 118 Neil Street, causing $5,000 in damage, and 2754 Faxon Ave., causing $10,000 in damage.

Then on Jan. 28, a fire caused $500,000 in damage to a cell tower at 20 Flicker Street.

On Feb. 17, another fire caused $75,000 in damage to a tower at 4087 Summer Ave.

This is an active arson investigation.

Anyone with information that could help authorities should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.