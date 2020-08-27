Arsonist sets fire to vacant apartment which destroys one man’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser’s man life has been turned upside down after the vacant apartment unit next to his was set on fire.



The Memphis Fire Department said the Friday night fire which caused $10,000 worth of damage at the Carriage House Apartments on Frayser Boulevard was intentionally set.



“Supposedly some teenagers in the neighborhood started a fire by lighting two mattresses on fire,” said Hakim Malik.



It took gallons and gallons of water to put out and some of that water ended creating a hole in the roof of Malik’s closet ceiling.



By Monday, the apartment complex had finally patched up the hole, but Malik says the smoke damage and lingering damp make living in his apartment impossible. He’s been living out of his car instead.



“It was unbearable as far as the smoke and the soot and the water that was coming in from the hoses,” said Malik.



He said the apartment complex, which bills itself as “affordable luxury,” hasn’t offered to relocate him to another unit and that he hasn’t even been able to get in touch with managers.



“Called a million times. Tried to call the property owner, no one returned my calls. I left messages. It’s been a trial and tribulation,” said Malik.



WREG called the leasing office and left a message Wednesday, but we haven’t received a reply.

Malik said he’s planning to move, adding another vacant unit to an apartment complex full of them.