Driver involved in accident that killed Memphis police officer arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection with an accident that left a Memphis Police officer dead has been arrested.

Robert Earl Jackson, 54, was wanted for aggravated vehicular homicide. Police said at the time of the crash, Jackson was intoxicated — more than twice the legal limit.

Nicholas Blow

According to authorities, Officer Nicholas Blow, 31, was leaving the Raines Station to head home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle around 10 p.m. Monday. The officer was rushed to the Regional Medical Center and then crews began flying him to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. They returned to Memphis mid-flight and he was pronounced deceased.

Jackson was released from the hospital after treatment for injuries sustained from the crash on Friday morning.