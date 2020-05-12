Arrest made in stabbing of woman outside Millington mental health facility

Darryl Evans, 38

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed multiple times outside a Millington mental health facility in October 2019.

Darryl Evans, 38, was arrested Monday for the stabbing and is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

An employee of Professional Counseling Services Mental Facility, which is in the 5200 block of Navy Road, was exiting her vehicle around 8 a.m. Oct. 7, 2019, when she was stabbed multiple times.

The stabbing victim survived the attack but was severely injured.

Since the incident, Millington police have worked with other nearby law enforcement agencies to develop leads in the case, but they had no luck.

Millington Police released this composite sketch in 2019 of the man accused of stabbing a woman more than 20 times outside a mental health facility.

However, Evans was developed as a suspect last week, Millington police said, and was arrested Monday.

Millington police also said additional information suggests Evans may be responsible for a similar incident in Memphis in August 2019. Memphis police are currently investigating that connection.

Anyone with more information on this case should call Detective Booker at 901-873-5600.