Arrest made in murder of Three 6 Mafia member’s daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he gunned down a man and woman at a motel on American Way in retaliation for a gang murder.

On August 28, officers responded to a shooting at the Fairview Inn and Suites. They found Waquel Richardson lying in the front lobby and Ashley Carter inside a Nissan Maxima. Both had been shot multiple times and were pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

Sources close to Three Six Mafia confirmed to WREG Carter was the daughter of Three Six Mafia member Darnell “Crunchy Black” Cartlon.

The suspects responsible were caught on video driving a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with a distinct rear bumper. That vehicle was located in the 3000 block of Andy Road on Monday and the owner told investigators that Lamont Murry had it on the day of the shooting. She also stated she saw him return and try to spray paint the back of the vehicle in an attempt to conceal the bumper.

Murry was taken into custody. He told investigators that the shooting was a gang retaliation for a double homicide on August 14.

Murry was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.