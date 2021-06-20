Arrest made in hit-and-run of Mass. State Police trooper

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WPRI) — The operator of a tractor-trailer that struck a Massachusetts State Police trooper on I-495 on Wednesday has been taken into custody.

40-year-old Perry Livingston was arrested at his home in New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday, according to state police.

Police said Livingston’s tractor trailer was seized pending a search warrant.

Arrangements will be taken by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Connecticut authorities to bring Livingston back to Massachusetts to face charges, according to a state police spokesperson.

The trooper is recovering from arm and hand injuries.