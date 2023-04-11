MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now facing charges after a shooting at a Midtown club left two people injured.

Romerick Humphrey is charged with three counts of Attempted First-Degree murder and several other charges. Police say he was kicked out of Cru Lounge and returned several minutes later with an AR-15.

According to reports, when Humphrey came back with the gun, he started shooting at the people outside while standing in the middle of the road. One security guard was shot in the shoulder. A customer was shot in the stomach.

Humphrey is set to be in court today.

