A man is critically hurt after being found with a gunshot wound at a home on Novarese Street in Berclair. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center Tuesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals on Wednesday arrested a man in Arkansas who is accused in the murder of a man in the Berclair neighborhood in Memphis.

Edmond Knowles is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in the 900 block of Novarese on Feb. 11. Police have not identified the victim.

The victim’s Ford Mustang was allegedly stolen, Memphis Police said.

Agents tracked Knowles to the 1700 block of Jackson in Blytheville, Marshals said in a release.