MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is being charged after a Taco Bell on Knight Arnold was robbed Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, Leah Lester rode in the car with a Taco Bell employee during the robbery.

MPD says Lester motioned for two armed men– who were hiding a few feet from the restaurant– to go through the drive-thru window and rob the restaurant.

The men reportedly took $1,100 from the safe and cash register.

She is charged with aggravated robbery. There is no word on if the men involved or the Taco Bell employee have been arrested.