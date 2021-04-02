Arrest made after deadly shooting at Frayser birthday party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police made an arrest after a deadly shooting at a Frayser birthday party.

Cordareo Vaughn was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alvin Cross during a party at the Breezy Point Apartments back in February.

Witnesses told police that Vaughn showed up with a group of men and started fighting with Cross after he was asked to leave. The men went into the kitchen where Cross was killed.

According to court records, Vaughn told police he went to the party but was “too high and intoxicated to remember what happened.”