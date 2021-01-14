Armored car driver, acquaintance accused in daring theft outside Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The driver of an armored vehicle and an acquaintance were arrested after a daring theft outside the Wolfchase Galleria Mall.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot near the food court.

Police said one of the armored car guards went into the mall while the other, Sacarol White, stayed in the vehicle.

Authorities intially said someone grabbed a bag of cash out of the vehicle and took off running. They searched the area but did not find the suspect.

Now police say the driver was involved. White and Dontavius Morgan were arrested and charged with theft of property $60,000 – $250,000.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police surround an armored truck outside Wolfchase Galleria on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.