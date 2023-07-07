MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect that robbed a northeast Memphis Walgreens at gunpoint.

Memphis Police responded to a robbery at the Walgreens on Macon Road near Whitten Road at around 9:01 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the suspect came into the store and approached the front counter. The suspect then pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register.

Memphis Police released surveillance video of the robbery Friday night. The video shows the suspect pointing a handgun at the cashier as the cashier hands him money.

Police say the suspect took the money and fled the scene traveling westbound on Macon Road. Memphis Police say another person was in the car with the suspect.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have information on this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.