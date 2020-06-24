Armed robbers ransack home with 88-year-old woman, daughter inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are on the run after police say they broke into a home and robbed a mother and daughter at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Vollintine-Evergreen District.

One of the victims, who didn’t want to be identified, said she was in her home on Faxon Avenue with her 88-year-old mother and had just let her dogs out when a strange man barged into her home.

“They had already opened up my shed and were in there trying to find things,” the woman said. “They saw my mom open the back door and thought ‘Oh, little old lady. There’s nothing in the shed. We’ll go see what the little old lady got.'”

She said one of the men kept them in a room at gunpoint while the other ransacked the house.

“You got to be pretty bold to come into a house that you know people are in,” she said.

The woman said the only things on her mind was keeping her mother safe and remaining calm. She said the men took what they could and left out the back door through a narrow alley.

She says her shed has been broken into multiple times in the past, and she’s always hoped her home wouldn’t be next.

“I was in banking for 40 years and I went through four bank robberies, and you learn not to let that event define you.”

Police say the suspects got away with a TV, an iPhone, jewelry and less than $10 in cash.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.