Armed man arrested at Campbell Clinic in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An armed man was arrested after allegedly threatening employees at Campbell Clinic in Germantown, city officials said.

According to the city, officers were called to the clinic around 10:40 a.m. Thursday after a man identified by officials as Cordarius Bush, 24, walked into the entryway and threatened the staff. Employees said he was armed with a long gun.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Memphis Police said they arrested Bush in the 4100 block of Archer without incident.